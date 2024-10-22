Diesel prices fall after two-week spike

After two straight weeks of increase, diesel prices declined sharply.

This week’s prices dropped an average of nearly eight cents per gallon.

The Midwest and Central Atlantic were the two larger drops.

A nearly 11-cent per gallon plummet from $3.651 to $3.543 in the Midwest was by far the largest drop with the Central Atlantic dropping from $3.861 to $3.816.

The West Coast also saw some slippage in price from $4.274 to $4.210.

The West Coast less California also fell sharply from $3.874 to $3.785.