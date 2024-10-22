TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices fall after two-week spike

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices fall after two-week spike
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices fall after two-week spike
After two straight weeks of increase, diesel prices fell.

After two straight weeks of increase, diesel prices declined sharply.

This week’s prices dropped an average of nearly eight cents per gallon.

The Midwest and Central Atlantic were the two larger drops.

A nearly 11-cent per gallon plummet from $3.651 to $3.543 in the Midwest was by far the largest drop with the Central Atlantic dropping from $3.861 to $3.816.

The West Coast also saw some slippage in price from $4.274 to $4.210.

The West Coast less California also fell sharply from $3.874 to $3.785.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE