Quality meets excellence: Ryder announces 27th Annual Carrier Quality Award winners

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. is celebrating its top carrier selections for the 27th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards which recognizes United States and Canada carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, customer service, economic value, claims handling and commitment to innovation.

“We manage a network of 87,500 qualified carriers under contract to move more than $11 billion in freight on behalf of our customers annually,” said Kendra Phillips, vice president of transportation management and brokerage for Ryder. “One thing that sets this year’s honorees apart is their commitment to technology and innovation to find efficiencies, drive productivity, and ultimately improve resiliency in an often unpredictable market. And, to support our carriers commitment to innovation, we continue to invest in real-time visibility, collaboration, and exception management with our RyderShare technology.”

The recipients of this year’s Ryder Carrier Quality Awards include:

National Dry Van Carrier of the Year – Mesilla Valley Transportation

Regional Dry Van Carrier of the Year – GP Transportation

Intermodal Carrier of the Year – Alliance Shippers

Refrigerated Carrier of the Year – Prime Inc.

Flatbed Carrier of the Year – Melton Truck Lines Inc.

National LTL Carrier of the Year – Estes Express Lines

Regional LTL Carrier of the Year – Dayton Freight Lines Inc.

Oil & Gas Carrier of the Year – Press Energy Services LLC

Canadian Truckload Carrier of the Year – Charger Logistics Inc.

Canadian LTL Carrier of the Year – Midland Transport Ltd.

Freight Forwarder of the Year – Imperative Logistics

Maritime Carrier of the Year – VinLog USA

Drayage Carrier of the Year – Romar Transportation