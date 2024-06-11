Diesel prices continue to fall around nation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For nine weeks in a row, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. has dropped.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price fell to $3.658 as of June 10. That’s down from $3.726 on June 3 and $3.758 on May 27.

Prices are down all across the country.

The lowest price can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.384 per gallon. The highest is in California at $4.911 per gallon on average.

Along the East Coast, drivers can expect to pay $3.789 per gallon.

According to the EIA, demand for distillate fuels, which are used in the trucking and home heating industries, has dropped to 3.67 million barrels a day due to sluggish manufacturing activity and a milder-than-expected winter.

There’s also plenty of renewable fuel supply, the EIA notes.

The two most immediate U.S. ultra-low sulfur diesel futures contracts settled in the steepest contango since 2020 on Friday, according to a Reuters report. A market is in contango when prices for commodities are lower now than for future deliveries.