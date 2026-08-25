Diesel prices continue to spike, California goes over 7 dollars per gallon

Diesel prices have moved up again by nearly 20 cents per gallon.

For the second week in a row the increase in a gallon of diesel has reached nearly 20 cents on average around the country.

Again, every reporting region has shown a double-digit increase, some by as much as a quarter per gallon since last week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (USEIA) shows the national average cost of a gallon of diesel rose from $5.454 to $5.652 an increase of 19.8 cents.

USEIA reported that the largest of those increases came from the California Region, which jumped 25 and a half cents from $6.785 to $7.040.

The smallest increase came from the Rocky Mountain Region which reported an 11-cent spike from $5.427 to $5.537.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 2.7 to $88.10 and was heading for a second decline following 13 gains in 14 days. The drop came even though tensions between the United States and Iran seemed to ratchet higher after the Trump administration announced new sanctions to further hurt Iran’s economy.

Brent’s price zigzagged between $72 and $102 last month as hopes rose and fell that the United States and Iran could reach a deal that would allow oil tankers to freely exit the Persian Gulf again.

Diesel costs $2.001 more per gallon than it did two years ago and $1.944 than it did a year ago.