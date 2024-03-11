Drivers Legal Plan and Tenstreet announce exclusive sponsorship of ATA’s LEAD program

OKLAHOMA CITY — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has two new title sponsors for its LEAD ATA program: Drivers Legal Plan and Tenstreet, both of Oklahoma.

The program, now in its 11th year, was created to engage the trucking industry’s best and brightest to become future leaders, according to a news release.

“Our support of LEAD ATA aligns with our commitment to fostering a robust leadership pipeline within the trucking industry,” said Drivers Legal Plan President Brad Klepper. “Through our investment in the further development of these talented individuals, we are not only contributing to their success but also actively shaping a strong future for the entire trucking community.”

Throughout the year-long initiative, select participants engage in exclusive sessions with ATA executives and trucking policy experts.

They are educated about the regulatory and legislative processes and ATA’s efforts to shape those processes, including advocacy, image and outreach, research and leadership training, the news release notes.

The group’s most recent meeting took place in January at ATA headquarters in Washington, D.C., and continues with two additional core meetings before graduation, to be held in October at the ATA Annual Management Conference & Exhibition in Nashville.

“LEAD ATA program’s exceptional executives are paving the way for success for our industry,” said Marilyn Surber, head of industry relations at Tenstreet. “We are thrilled to be a sponsor which allows us to further contribute to the advancement and success of our industry as a whole. The graduates of this program will be well-prepared to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and we’re eager to watch them make their mark.”