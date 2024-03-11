Trucker commits suicide after allegedly holding up Michigan bank

SHELBY, Mich. — A truck driver took his own life during a police standoff at an Illinois TravelCenters of America (TA) after allegedly robbing a Michigan bank.

The incident began at 10:36 a.m. on March 7 when the Shelby, Michigan, Township Police Department (STPD) was notified of a bank robbery that had just occurred at Bank of America,. according to a news release from the STPD.

Bank employees told officers that a black male entered and approached a teller with a note demanding money. He fled the scene shortly after.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect during their first sweep.

Detectives spent the next several hours investigating and reviewing video from different locations in the township. Their investigation eventually showed that that once the suspect fled the bank, he hopped on a motorized scooter that he had parked nearby.

The suspect drove the scooter to a semi-truck and used it to flee the area.

Detectives traced the semi to a trucking company in Illinois, and from that point, were able to identify the suspect as a 33-year-old resident of Georgia. His name has not been released.

Shelby Township detectives then tracked the suspect to Effingham, Illinois.

“We requested assistance from the Effingham Police Department, who eventually located the suspect and the semi-truck at a TA Truck Stop in their jurisdiction,” the news release stated.

The suspect resisted arrest and barricaded himself inside of the rig with a gun. Police immediately disabled the rig, which prevented his escape.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiating Team were called to assist.

After nearly an eight-hour standoff, negotiations failed, and the suspect took his own life.

“Make no mistake about it, if you come to Shelby Township to commit a crime, our department will track you down no matter where you try to hide,” said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide.