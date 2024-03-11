Cover Whale partners with fleet management firm Geotab

NEW YORK — Cover Whale Insurance Solutions and fleet management company Geotab have entered into a partnership.

According to Cover Whale, the new deal offers “cost-effective insurance coverage, including auto liability, auto physical damage, motor truck cargo and other trucking insurance products to Geotab fleet and owner-operator customers directly through its integration with the Geotab Marketplace.”

“We take pride in building partnerships with leading-edge companies like Geotab. By joining forces, we have the opportunity to lower costs and improve safety for Geotab drivers and fleets,” said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. “Our use of advanced telematics in our Driver Safety Program has been proven to reduce the incidents and severity of claims, while offering our safest drivers up to a 30% discount at renewal. We are confident that this partnership will make roads safer for everyone.”

Cover Whale’s solutions are currently live on Geotab’s marketplace.

“By combining Geotab’s industry-leading telematics data with Cover Whale’s AI-powered risk assessment and coaching program, we are empowering fleets and owner-operators to improve safety and reduce costs for their businesses,” said Jim Davis, vice president of insurance at Geotab. “It’s a perfect example of how telematics can be used to create a win-win situation for everyone involved – from insurers to drivers to the entire trucking industry.”