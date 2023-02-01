DTNA, Love’s expand partnership for Freightliner service points

OKLAHOMA CITY — Daimler Truck North America and Love’s Travel have announced “an exclusive strategic partnership” to provide select services for Freightliner vehicles at approved Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, according to a news release.

Beginning this spring, authorized Love’s locations will provide light mechanical warranty repair work, roadside warranty emergency services and approved field service and recall campaigns for Freightliner trucks.

“We know that time is money for professional drivers, and we’re excited to introduce a new service touch point to help get Freightliner drivers back on the road quickly,” Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck care solutions for Love’s, said. “Working with DTNA and Freightliner dealers, we will have the systems in place to maximize uptime for our mutual customers.”

With more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, those approved for providing service offerings will work directly with their local Freightliner dealer to ensure parts availability, repair work and warranty claim filing.

“Love’s is an experienced partner that knows how to fulfill our customers’ needs,” Drew Backeberg, senior vice president of aftermarket at DTNA, said. “With this complementary offering to our own service network, we will provide Freightliner customers the increased support and convenience they need to keep the world moving.”

More information about this partnership and service offering details will be available in spring 2023.

To learn more about Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, visit www.loves.com/truckcare.