Elite recognition: Capitol North American named 2024 North American Van Lines Agent of the Year

CHICAGO, Ill. — North American Van Lines has recognized Capitol North American of Milwaukee, Wis. as its 2024 Agent of the Year at its annual agent convention October 29 in Orlando, Fla.

“North American and it’s agent network take pride in providing the highest quality moving experience and service to our customers, which we’ve done for over 9 decades,” said Kevin Murphy, vice president and general manager, North American Van Lines. “Capitol North American Milwaukee has a passion for delivering excellent quality and service to its customers and is a leading network “team player”. This attitude has earned them their first Agent of the Year title. Congratulations to everyone at Capitol North American Milwaukee for this achievement.”

The North American Van Lines Agent of the Year award recognizes the agent that attains the best overall scores in categories including service quality, hauling growth, sales growth, safety performance, and demonstrates the “Power of Blue” in supporting fellow agents and customers, according to a company media release.

“Our Capitol North American Milwaukee team has worked hard to earn this honor, and I am extremely proud of everyone who has contributed to this win,” said Todd Grey, vice president and general manager, Capitol North American. “Providing the highest quality service to every customer, every move, every day is our goal and I am proud to work with a group of such dedicated and hard-working individuals. I look forward to more achievements from this team in the years ahead.”