Sheetz opens 50th truck diesel location; features 5 lanes with high-flow diesel and DEF

ALTOON, P.a. — Sheetz is celebrating the opening of its 50th diesel truck location with the new store located in North Dinwiddie, V.a. and features five lanes that offer high flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for semi-trucks. This new location can be easily accessed by truck drivers from I-85.

“In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz donated $2,500 to the Feed More which collects, prepares and distributes food to bring hunger relief to neighbors in need throughout Central Virginia,” the company said in a press release.

The new Sheetz is located at 6101 Beck Chappell Drive, North Dinwiddie, VA 23803.

The grand opening festivities included multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a year After the store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony, the new location welcomed customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz donated $2,500 to the Feed More which collects, prepares and distributes food to bring hunger relief to neighbors in need throughout Central Virginia. Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

Sheetz also made a second donation of $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Virginia. A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz also extends its support to the organization through product donations and event volunteers.