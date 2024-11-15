Spicy contraband: CBP intercepts over $31 million in meth hidden in truckload of peppers

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge found a spicy surprise when they inspected a commercial shipment of serrano peppers.
On Nov. 10, agents at the cargo facility referred a tractor-trailer, entering the U.S. from Mexico with a load manifested as serrano peppers, for secondary inspection.
During the inspection, officers discovered 1,859 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing a total of more than 2,155 pounds mingled with the produce. The estimated street value of the drugs is $31,169,000.
The tractor, trailer and drugs were seized by the CBP, and a criminal investigation has been initiated.
“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and intercepted this massive methamphetamine load, preventing it from reaching American streets,” said Carlos Rodriguez, director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
