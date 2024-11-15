TheTrucker.com
Spicy contraband: CBP intercepts over $31 million in meth hidden in truckload of peppers

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
On Nov. 10, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered more than 1,800 packages containing more than 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a truckload of serrano peppers. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge found a spicy surprise when they inspected a commercial shipment of serrano peppers.

On Nov. 10, agents at the cargo facility referred a tractor-trailer, entering the U.S. from Mexico with a load manifested as serrano peppers, for secondary inspection.

During the inspection, officers discovered 1,859 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing a total of more than 2,155 pounds mingled with the produce. The estimated street value of the drugs is $31,169,000.

The tractor, trailer and drugs were seized by the CBP, and a criminal investigation has been initiated.

“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and intercepted this massive methamphetamine load, preventing it from reaching American streets,” said Carlos Rodriguez, director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

