Landstar unveils new leadership team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar has announced two changes to its executive leadership team effective Dec. 1 including Joe Beacom as president of company subsidiary, Landstar System Holdings and each of its agent-based transportation services companies, along with Matt Miller as vice president and chief safety and operations officer, succeeding Beacom in the role.

“With three decades of exemplary leadership and broad experience at Landstar, Joe is uniquely positioned to work across our executive leadership team to help accelerate our distinctive business model and drive our strategic growth initiatives forward in cooperation with our agents, owner-operators and truck brokerage carriers,” said Frank Lonegro, president and CEO of Landstar. Mr. Beacom has agreed to serve in this new capacity through the end of 2025, following which he will transition to the role of Special Advisor to the CEO before his anticipated retirement in the first quarter of 2026.”

According to the media release, with his promotion to the company’s executive leadership team, Miller will have enterprise responsibility for all operational matters relating to Landstar’s capacity network of truck owner-operators and third-party truck brokerage carriers. His expanded role continues to include responsibility for safety, compliance, trailer maintenance and utilization and operations solutions at Landstar. During his 15-year career at the company, Miller has held positions of increasing responsibility in safety, operations, finance and risk management.

“I’m excited to welcome Matt to the Company’s executive leadership team,” Lonegro said. “Matt’s wide-ranging experiences at Landstar and more broadly, his engaging leadership style and passion for safety position us well for the future with him at the helm of our operations,” “I look forward to working directly with Joe and Matt in their new positions, as we continue to align the company for future growth and customer service excellence.”