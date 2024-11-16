Truckers in revolt: New York Gov. Hochul reinstates controversial congestion pricing, industry vows to resist

New York, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul detailed her vision to reinstate New York’s Congestion Pricing Plan after initially pausing the program.

The Trucking Association of New York (TANY) decries the reinstatement as a disruption of “Business as Usual” which will negatively impact New York jobs and raise costs for New Yorkers during an affordability crisis.

“While political leadership is now saying the right things about bringing down the cost of living in the state, New Yorkers should not be fooled by the rhetoric: this new congestion pricing plan is still bad for the economy, will still cause supply chain disruptions, and will still raise the price of goods upon which households across the five boroughs and its surrounding suburbs rely,” said Kendra Hems, TANY president. “As such, the Trucking Association of New York will continue using every tool at our disposal to fight this plan and deliver relief for hardworking operators and the New Yorkers counting on their services.”

According to a media release, Hochul’s new vision still fails to account for the critical role trucks play in our state’s economy and will still burden New Yorkers with higher prices. Under the revised toll structure, passenger vehicles entering the business district will be charged $9 per day, no matter how frequently they travel into and out of the zone. By contrast, trucks will pay between $14.40 and $21.60 each trip. While the plan reduces costs for commuters, trucks have been left out of the relief and the burden will fall on all New Yorkers.

“The fundamental issue remains the same as before: the disproportionate pricing structure, which once again unfairly targets trucking operators, is a burdensome regulatory framework and cost imposition on the industry responsible for transporting 90% of goods in New York State,” Hems said. “As we have repeatedly stressed, a reduced rate congestion pricing structure is a positive development for our industry but is not sufficient on its own. The decision to maintain the per-trip charge, rather than adjusting the fee to a per-day structure, is yet another example of the continued disregard toward our industry from the most powerful people in the state.

During a recent press conference, Hochul said her belief in this new plan is not just about raising money but also about supporting commuters. She stated this would help keep millions of dollars “in the pockets of our commuters.”

Hems noted that the trucking industry was entirely excluded from all discussions pertaining to the reinstatement of this plan.

“The Governor rightly paused the plan in June, acknowledging the state’s affordability crisis, and she acknowledged these stressors once again today,” Hems said. “However, she failed to mention that industry experts on both sides of the Hudson have long warned that the discriminatory way trucks and logistics companies are targeted by the plan will increase costs for residents everywhere. Trucking operators may be forced to raise prices to afford these tolls, which will drive up costs for New Yorkers.

The plan has also triggered sharp criticism from New Jersey officials, including Governor Phil Murphy who is a congestion pricing opponent and Rep. Josh Gottheimer who said, “It’s utterly absurd at a time of inflation. The added costs for Jersey motorists went from zero to $2,500.”

“It is disappointing that, after a lengthy pause, the Governor’s revised plan still does not provide a solution to the constitutional violations we highlight in our lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, which argues that the congestion pricing policy unfairly targets trucking and logistics companies by charging far higher rates than passenger vehicles,” Hems said. “Until this discrepancy is addressed, the Trucking Association of New York remains committed to seeing out the legal process and is hopeful that our ongoing litigation will preserve business-as-usual for New Yorkers.”