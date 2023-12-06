Estes opens new terminal at headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes is celebrating a new terminal at its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.

According to a news release, the new terminal features 98 doors, more than 41,000 square feet of dock space and 4,900 square feet of office space across 20 acres.

Company executives, including Estes CEO Rob Estes, were on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion. The new Richmond terminal replaces the company’s previous one, which had operated since opening in August 1984.

“In addition to being Estes’ hometown, Richmond is a critical hub for so much of the freight moved along the East Coast,” said Webb Estes, president and COO. “The new terminal and the added doors and square footage allows our drivers to get in and out quicker and those working in the terminal to keep up with demand and delivery windows.”

Sean Farley, district sales manager at Estes, added, “Having more doors and new e-dock capabilities in a major hub like Richmond ensures our shipments move off the dock faster, allowing our team to constantly stay in the cycle.”

The energy-efficient interior/exterior lighting throughout the terminal uses only 15% of electricity, meaning it uses 85% less than conventional lighting. The new terminal also takes advantage of the technologies to streamline the facility’s operations. This includes an e-dock inventory management system, a line haul dispatch app, and tools that measure the dimensions of incoming freight.

“This facility represents Estes’ ongoing commitment to the Richmond region and is as an entry-point for those looking for a long-lasting career with a company that’s served the region for nearly a century,” Estes added.

For individuals interested in starting a career at the Estes Richmond terminal, more information can be found by visiting https://www.work4estes.com/.