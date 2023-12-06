Murphy-Hoffman opens new location in South Carolina

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC) has announced the opening of its newest location in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

According to a news release, the new MHC location supports and serves the growing customer base in the greater Charlotte area.

The location, now in operation, expands MHC’s footprint to 19 states. MHC Kenworth-Charlotte is located at 3361 Highway 21, near the intersection of Interstate 77 and Highway 21.

MHC invested $26 million into the new dealership, which is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and offers Kenworth and Isuzu new truck sales. It is also the only dealership in the area that offers customers award-winning services for all makes and parts, according to the news release.

The state-of-the-art facility is 90,000-square-foot and features the only facility with a temperature-controlled service in the region and an expanded parts warehouse.

“The area has experienced rapid growth, and we understand the importance of keeping up with the strong commercial vehicle demands of our customers,” said Regional Vice President and General Manager David Blankenship. “We are proud to be part of the community and provide a state-of-the-art facility that is unmatched by any other in the area. Our customers can continue to expect award-winning, high-quality service from our team to keep their businesses thriving.”

The facility also offers 33 service bays, compressed natural gas service capabilities, DPF cleaning, alignment, mobile truck maintenance, certified support for PACCAR, Cummins and CAT engines, Eaton drivetrain and Allison transmission.

A lounge with an 86-inch flat-screen TV, free Wi-Fi, a washer/dryer and dedicated restrooms and showers — all for professional drivers who are waiting for services to be completed on their trucks.

The facility employees and customers will also experience modernized breakrooms, separate men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers and a large training room.

The expansion in Fort Mill is one of the four newly constructed locations by MHC this year.

The other newly constructed locations include dealerships in Englewood, Colorado, and El Paso, Texas, as well as an MHC Truck Leasing facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fort Mill’s dealership joins 10 other MHC dealership locations and six MHC Truck Leasing locations serving North and South Carolina. MHC Kenworth-Charlotte will host an open house during the first quarter of 2024 for customers to explore the new dealership and learn more about MHC’s all-makes capabilities.