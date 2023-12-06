John Moseley elected to Containerization and Intermodal Institute Board

CRANFORD, N.J. — Port Houston Chief Commercial Officer John Moseley has been elected to the Containerization and Intermodal Institute’s (CII) board of directors, according to a news release.

Moseley has been in his current role since 2018. Beforehand, Moseley served as Port Houston’s senior director of trade development.

“John Moseley brings to the board extensive knowledge and experience in sales and business development. He played a key role in elevating Port Houston to one of the top five U.S. container ports in the U.S. As our newest board member, he will add a fresh perspective and new insight to help CII promote its mission in support of international trade,” said Steven Blust, CII president.

Altogether, Moseley has a total of more than 36 years of experience in supply chain and logistics and has held numerous roles in management globally.

“In his position at CMA CGM, he took the company from the lowest-performing region to a company that doubled its regional revenue, making it more than $200 million annually,” the news release stated.