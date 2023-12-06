Certification tests available for future heavy-duty mechanics

LEESBURG, Va. — Anyone who may want to enter the world of heavy-duty mechanics will first need proper education.

Enter the ASE Education Foundation, which says its ASE Entry-Level certification program can benefit not only the career seeker but an employer as well, especially when they inquire if the potential candidates have attained the ASE certification.

When the career seeker has this credential, it gives the employer confidence and assurance that they are selecting an individual with what it takes to succeed in their roles and responsibilities, whether at entry-level or higher-level positions, according to a news release.

“ASE Entry Level certification gives employers confidence that they are hiring individuals with the knowledge and the ability to succeed in entry-level roles and the potential to become high-performing employees,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Employing ASE Entry Level certified candidates also communicates a commitment to service excellence to customers and provides repair facilities with a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

The certification tests are in the following areas: automobile, collision repair/refinish, and medium/heavy-duty truck segments. The tests are the first step in building career credentials as a service professional. So far, over 50,000 students have taken the ASE Entry-Level certification test.

“Students who have earned an ASE Entry-Level certification are signaling to prospective employers their commitment to a career in the industry,” Coley said. “Many states now require industry credentials for students, so employers should be able to find students in their community with ASE Entry-Level certifications. These individuals are also inclined to pursue additional ASE certification tests, broadening their expertise and enhancing their value as employees.”

For more information about ASE Entry-Level certifications, visit https://www.ase.com/entry-level.