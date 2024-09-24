Extension to emergency waiver granting suspension of hours of service regulations in response to Oregon wildfire activity

SALEM, Ore. — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has issued another extension to the emergency waiver originally issued in July as a result of the imminent wildfire threat.

Due to the threat Governor Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency for Oregon effective July 12. (Executive Order No. 24-13). On July 24 FMCSA approved an extension to Director Strickler’s July 16 emergency waiver (ODOT EW 24-02).

As of September 23, FMCSA has issued another extension to the emergency waiver. This Extension of the Emergency Declaration is effective immediately and shall remain in effect until the end of the emergency (as defined in 49 CFR §390.5T) or until 11:59pm (ET), October 1 whichever is earlier.

Please review and print the FMCSA waiver for complete details and requirements.

For current road conditions visit TripCheck.com.