FleetPride expands footprint, acquires Integrity Fleet Services

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride, the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, has acquired the assets of Integrity Fleet Services, a provider of fleet maintenance and repair solutions based in Pacific, Washington, according to a company statement issued on Aug. 15.

“Integrity Fleet Services, renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has built a strong reputation over the years, serving a diverse range of commercial fleet customers,” a news release stated. “The acquisition will enable FleetPride to enhance its service offerings by working Integrity Fleet Services’ expertise and customer-centric approach into its existing operations. Customers will benefit from a nationwide network of service centers and a broader range of solutions.”

Glen Grader, owner of Integrity Fleet Services, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, saying, “I am proud of what Integrity Fleet Services has accomplished over the years. Joining forces with FleetPride is an exciting next step for our company, and I am confident that our shared values and commitment to customer satisfaction will continue to thrive. I have no doubt that FleetPride’s extensive resources and national presence will propel Integrity Fleet Services to new heights.”

Mike Harris, FleetPride president of parts and service, said that Integrity Fleet Services “brings truck and trailer service expertise and great talent to our organization.

“We are excited to welcome Glen and the entire Integrity Fleet Services team to FleetPride,” Harris said. “With a service center located in Pacific, Washington, a fleet of mobile maintenance trucks on the road, and our existing parts locations nearby, this creates a winning combination for customers. Adding service to our parts capabilities is core to our purpose, and we’re proud to say, FleetPride keeps the country running.”