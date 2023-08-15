Matt Rommel named VP of engineering at Ancra Cargo

HEBRON, Ky. — Ancra Cargo veteran engineer Matt Rommel has been named vice president of engineering.

According to a company news release, Rommel brings more than 20 years of experience in design, management and customer engagement to the vice presidential position.

He has spent the past four years in cargo securement.

Rommel began working at Ancra Cargo in October 2019 as the design engineering manager, where he helped develop automated decking systems new to the industry.

“Matt’s vision for the engineering department is to build upon Ancra’s reputation as the most innovative company in cargo securement,” the news release stated.

Rommel previously worked as a senior mechanical engineer — with experience in product design and development — and is skilled at designing parts from initial concept to the finished product.

He also holds several patents that were obtained over the course of his career.

Rommel enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters in his free time.