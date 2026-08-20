FTR: July U.S. trailer orders buck the seasonal trend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR is reporting U.S. heavy-duty trailer orders moved higher in July, bucking the usual summer lull.

“Freight fundamentals are improving, but trailer demand remains more replacement-driven than expansionary,” said Dan Moyer, senior analyst, commercial vehicles, FTR. “Tight capacity is supporting firmer rates, and we project that contract rates will continue to rise well into 2027 even as overall freight demand remains modest.”

Net orders reached 16,862 units, up 22% month over month (m/m) and 130% year over year (y/y). July activity also came in 23% above the 10-year average for July of 13,665 units. The rebound from June points to a firmer demand backdrop, although order activity likely will be choppy until the 2027 order season begins around September. Through July, net orders in the current trailer order season (September 2025-July 2026) were up 5% from the prior season, and year-to-date (YTD) net orders were up 25% y/y.

Production Sees a Downturn

Production moved in the opposite direction in July. Build fell 11% m/m and 9% y/y to 16,195 units, bringing year-to-date (YTD) output to 113,969 units, down 1% from last year.

“Meanwhile, trade-related cost pressures continue to build on multiple fronts, including April’s changes on how Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum are applied and the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty investigations related specifically to van equipment sourced from Mexico, Canada and China,” Moyer said. “These developments could benefit domestic trailer manufacturers, but fleets likely will see higher costs. Overall, these actions are more likely to change where trailers and components are sourced, what they cost and when fleets order than to create additional underlying demand.”