FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates continue to see little change

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system were mixed but – like the previous week – did not change much for any of the principal equipment types during the week ending Oct. 24.

“Dry van spot rates declined slightly after a small gain in the prior week,” FTR said. “Both refrigerated and flatbed spot rates increased but only marginally so. Refrigerated rates have risen in four straight weeks, but the size of those increases has fallen steadily. Rates continue to move mostly seasonally.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity fell 6.9% – the largest drop in seven weeks – after easing less than 1% in the previous week. Volume was more than 1% below that in the same 2024 week for the first negative prior-year comparison in 16 weeks. Loads were down more than 19% versus the five-year average for the week. Truck postings increased 1.2%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – fell to its lowest level in nine weeks.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate once again barely moved, easing by two-tenths of a cent after ticking up by a tenth of a cent in the prior week. Total rates were 0.3% higher than in the same 2024 week – the weakest comparison in 12 weeks – but more than 7% below the five-year average for the week. Historically, spot rates for the current week (week 43) usually decline for dry van and refrigerated but move higher for flatbed.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates declined 0.7-cent after increasing 2 cents during the previous week. Rates were 3% below those in the same 2024 week for the first negative prior-year comparison in 11 weeks. Rates were close to 14% lower than the five-year average for the week. Dry van loads declined 0.4%. Volume was down more than 3% versus the same 2024 week and more than 34% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates ticked up half a cent after increasing by more than 1 cent in the prior week. Rates were just over 1% higher than they were during the same 2024 week but close to 7% lower than the five-year average. Refrigerated loads decreased 1.4%. Load volume was more than 15% below the same 2024 week and more than 36% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased by just under half a cent after ticking up just a tenth of a cent during the previous week. Rates were 1.2% higher than in the same 2024 week but about 6% below the five-year average for the week. Flatbed loads fell 11.7% for the largest drop in 16 weeks. Load volume was 3.6% higher than in the same 2024 week – the softest prior-year comparison in 16 weeks – but 8% below the five-year average.