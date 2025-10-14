FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates decline slightly overall in the latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — After gains for all equipment types in the previous week, the total broker-posted spot rate in the Truckstop.com system declined during the week ending Oct. 10.

“An increase in refrigerated spot rates partially offset decreases in dry van and flatbed spot rates,” FTR said. “The declines for dry van and flatbed followed the first back-to-back spot rate gains since June. Refrigerated spot rates were at the highest level in four weeks. Rates overall continue to move mostly according to seasonal expectations.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity declined 4.6% after ticking up 0.8% in the previous week. Volume, which was down for all equipment types, was 14% higher than the same 2024 week for the weakest prior-year comparison in five weeks. Loads were down nearly 15% versus the five-year average for the week. Truck postings increased 1.4%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – fell to its lowest level in four weeks.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate decreased just over 1 cent after rising nearly 3 cents during the previous week. Total rates were just 1% higher than in the same 2024 week – the weakest comparison in nine weeks – but close to 8% below the five-year average for the week. Spot rates rose strongly for all equipment types during week 40 last year. However, that week was almost a full week earlier in October than this year’s week 40, basically lining up with the solid increases posted in this year’s week 39.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates fell more than 4 cents after rising nearly 7 cents in the prior week. Rates were basically flat year over year at just 0.1% higher than the same 2024 week – matching week 33 for the weakest comparison in nine weeks – but more than 14% lower than the five-year average for the week. Dry van loads fell 11.5%. Volume was up nearly 2% versus the same 2024 week but more than 35% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates increased more than 2 cents after rising more than 4 cents during the previous week. Rates were 4.5% higher than they were during the same 2024 week but more than 7% lower than the five-year average. Refrigerated loads decreased 4.6%. Load volume was nearly 4% below the same 2024 week and almost 36% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates declined more than 1 cent after increasing nearly 2 cents in the prior week. Rates were 0.4% higher than in the same 2024 week but close to 8% below the five-year average for the week. Flatbed loads declined 1.7%. Load volume was more than 27% higher than the same 2024 week – the weakest prior-year comparison in nine weeks – and more than 2% above the five-year average.