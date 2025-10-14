TheTrucker.com
Wreaths Across America seeks transportation partners for Honor Fleet

By Dana Guthrie -
Wreaths Across America is looking for fleets and drivers to join the 2025 Honor Fleet. (Photo courtesy WAA)

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is looking for fleets and drivers to join this year’s Honor Fleet.

“Joining the Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet means becoming part of a community driven by shared values and a commitment to making a difference,” WAA said. “This involvement can boost morale, strengthen bonds among team members and create a sense of pride in your organization. By contributing to this nationwide movement, you’ll honor fallen heroes, unlock new business opportunities, and enhance your brand image.”

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, when more than three million volunteers and supporters will gather to “Remember, Honor and Teach” through wreath-laying ceremonies in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Keep Moving Forward 

This year’s theme is “Keep Moving Forward.”

“There will always be challenges to overcome as individuals, communities and a country, but we must keep moving forward together,” said Karen Worcester, WAA executive director. “This year, we will share not only the Byers’ story of resilience but also the stories of many others who continue to live with purpose every day and have chosen to keep moving forward.”

Joining the Honor Fleet

“With over 5,000 participating locations, your trucking company can find the perfect lane,” WAA said. “This, in turn, enhances driver retention and recruitment efforts. As veteran drivers embark on this mission, they embark on a journey of healing, connecting with the community, and contributing to a cause close to millions of hearts nationwide. Delivering this cherished cargo is an honor, and WAA’s dedicated volunteers ensure that your arrival carries the weight of gratitude and respect. Join hands with Wreaths Across America and be a part of something truly meaningful.”

To view lanes needing drivers, click here.

To learn more about WAA and see how previous fleets participated in the 2024 WAA day, click here.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

