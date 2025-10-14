The freight industry’s fight against fraud gets a major boost

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop.com is announcing strategic partnership with Dale Prax to help fight freight fraud.

“Carriers and logistics providers understand the issue of fraud,” said Scott Moscrip, CEO of truckstop.com. “They feel it every day in their bones. What they need are real solutions that help them adjust to emerging risks, adopt countermeasures, and safeguard their livelihoods. And they need those things now. Dale has dedicated himself to bringing people together, and we hope that everyone impacted by fraud—from government administrators to shippers, carriers, and tech providers—ultimately join Dale’s movement as he turns talk into action. Everyone in the industry has a part to play in tackling this issue.”

The Frightening Impact of Freight Fraud

The freight industry faces a critical moment. According to the American Trucking Research Institute (ATRI), cargo theft has grown into a $6.6 billion annual problem, costing $520,000 per motor carrier and $1.84 million per logistics service provider. The scope of this problem requires not just action, but new ways of thinking—urgently.

Leveraging their shared commitment to a more secure and trustworthy freight infrastructure, truckstop.com and Prax have taken the first step to unify ideas and solutions currently dispersed across carriers, brokers, shippers and providers.

A Partnership for Protection

As part of the partnership, Prax will continue to actively work with law enforcement and government agencies to identify solutions, advise the industry on adoption, and provide industry leaders with the insights they need to strengthen our shared defenses.

“This collaboration goes beyond content creation,” Prax said. “It lays the foundation for uniting the entire freight ecosystem—partners, brokers, government agencies, and carriers—to address one of the industry’s most critical issues. Truckstop.com has always been a leader when it comes to educating and informing its customers on how to protect themselves; I’m thrilled to be able to work with them to create a larger tent where all impacted parties can come together to turn that knowledge into change.”

Truckstop.com and Prax share a mission to protect the integrity of the freight marketplace and empower its members to stop fraud before it starts.