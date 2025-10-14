CALSTART names Michael Berube as new CEO

WASHINGTON, D.C. and PASADENA, Calif. — CALSTART is appointing Michael Berube as its new CEO, effective Nov. 13.

“We are excited to have Michael join us as CEO,” said Cynthia Williams, chair of CALSTART’s board of directors. “He is superbly equipped to lead the organization during a critical time of transformation in the clean transportation sector. His outstanding candidacy spoke to the need for broad and battle-tested experience in the transportation and automotive industries. It is his deep experience coupled with his knowledge of electrification and battery technology that will be invaluable as we navigate the future of clean transportation. Michael’s leadership is rooted in his blend of policy, technical, and sustainability expertise and propelled by his passion for energy efficiency. We believe he brings the very qualities that will inspire innovation and collaboration among all our stakeholders.”

Michael Berube

With an extensive background bridging the public and private sectors in the transportation and automotive spaces, as well as deep expertise in manufacturing, electrification, and battery technology, Berube is well-placed to lead CALSTART into its fourth decade of growth and impact, according to CALSTART.

An MIT-trained transportation and civil engineer by background, Berube is an automotive industry leader with two decades of serving in senior roles at Fiat Chrysler and Daimler-Chrysler leading product strategy and bringing new low-emissions technologies to market. Following his years in the private sector, Berube served for a decade as a senior official for sustainable transportation at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

His track record of building partnerships led to the creation of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation and the U.S. Federal Consortium on Advanced Batteries, among other notable achievements. As CALSTART embarks on its new chapter, Berube will focus on driving initiatives aimed at solidifying the role of new affordable and clean transportation options for consumers and businesses through close industry partnerships.

Joining CALSTART

“It is a privilege to join CALSTART at such a profoundly pivotal moment in our industry,” Berube said. “Transportation is vital to the economy and to consumers’ everyday lives. It is at an inflection point and needs bold leadership to help secure the promise of lower-cost and low-emissions options that meet the needs of all Americans. Together with our members and partners, I will continue the work of building the clean transportation industry and expanding its vital impact. Ours is a sector that drives jobs, innovation, and domestic manufacturing while enhancing U.S. global competitiveness and air quality. Having led talented teams in both the private and public sector, I look forward to bringing the same level of commitment and can-do spirit to the cross-functional teamwork that lies ahead. Let’s improve transportation for all.”

John Boesel

Berube succeeds John Boesel, who is retiring after an impressive three-decade tenure of driving innovation and growth within the organization, including 24 years as CEO.

“I want to thank our Board of Directors for leading the search and finding such an outstanding candidate,” said Boesel, CALSTART’s current president, CEO. “Between his years with Fiat Chrysler, Daimler-Chrysler, and DOE, Michael has the right experience to fully appreciate and leverage CALSTART’s role as a trusted broker between industry and government. I’ve known Michael for a number of years and am confident he will do a great job in taking the organization to the next level and accelerating the growth of the U.S. clean transportation industry.”