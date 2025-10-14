Trucker Path launches Trucker Path Insurance

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Trucker Path is announcing the launch of its new division, Trucker Path Insurance.

“Built for truckers, Trucker Path Insurance is fully integrated with and backed by the number one trucking app in the industry,” said Aaron Ealy, general manager of Trucker Path Insurance. “We understand the needs of professional truck drivers better than anyone and are uniquely positioned to match truckers with the right insurance carrier. With Trucker Path Insurance, drivers and fleets have an opportunity to save thousands on insurance costs from a company they have come to trust to keep them safe, compliant, and efficient on the road.”

The agency will work with independent drivers and small to mid-size fleets to provide insurance coverage to keep them on the road.

Key Features

“Independent drivers and small to mid-size fleets can access coverage from Trucker Path Insurance regardless of their operation type, commodities hauled or areas of service,” Trucker Path said.

The agency provides several options including:

Quotes in minutes rather than days or weeks by eliminating 100 question PDFs, lengthy email chains, and phone-tag with agents.

Competitive rates from 10+ top truck insurance companies in the country.

Dedicated support from trucking industry and insurance professionals.

Coverages truckers need: Auto Liability, Motor Truck Cargo, Auto Physical Damage, Non-Trucking Liability and more.

“The Trucker Path Insurance team lives and breathes trucking insurance,” Ealy said “Members of our team are former truckers, freight brokers and underwriters. And all of them are insurance pros ready to help truckers find the right coverage at the right price.”