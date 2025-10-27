Motive’s AI Answers brings conversational AI to physical operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Motive is unveiling AI Answers, the first conversational AI for physical operations.

“Teams running physical operations need fast, actionable insights to stay safe, productive, and profitable, but static reports and hard-to-reach data across disconnected tools make that nearly impossible,” said Hemant Banavar, CPO, Motive. “AI Answers delivers real-time insights instantly so teams don’t have to dig through cumbersome custom reports. Now data is no longer a bottleneck, it drives smarter decisions and business growth.”

Like ChatGPT, it understands natural language questions and instantly surfaces answers from the full range of operational data Motive connects across the organization. From fleet safety to fuel efficiency to maintenance spend, AI Answers helps safety, finance, and operations teams quickly see what’s happening and take action right away. The result is faster data-backed decisions that improve safety and productivity, according to Motive.

“Organizations are generating more data than ever, from safety scores and spend data to fuel consumption and driver performance,” Motive said. “Turning that data into actionable insight that harnesses business opportunities remains a major challenge. Many teams rely on disconnected, static tools that make it slow and difficult to get a complete, real-time view of operational performance.”

AI Answers Plus Motive Analytics

By using AI Answers directly within Motive Analytics, organizations can gain real-time insights without relying on BI or data analysts. Simply by asking questions in their own words such as, “Which drivers had the most idling time last week?” or “What was our average vehicle downtime last month?”, teams can receive easy-to-understand answers and visualizations.

“Motive’s AI Answers makes it effortless to turn data into action,” said Michael O’Neil, project manager at Reliable Carriers. “Instead of digging through complex reports, we just ask a question and get instant, clear answers. What once took hours can now be done in seconds — all in one system.”

Key Features

According to Motive, with AI Answers, teams can:

Ask Questions in Everyday Language: Use simple, conversational questions to unlock powerful insights. No coding or analytics expertise required.

Get Instant Answers: See accurate data and clear visuals in seconds to understand performance across operations.

Dig Deeper: Ask follow-up questions to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities to improve operations.

See the Full Picture: View connected insights across safety, fuel, drivers, vehicles, maintenance, and more, all in one place.

Act Faster: Make confident decisions that improve safety, productivity, and profitability.

AI Answers is part of Motive Analytics, a new, integrated analytics solution built directly into the Motive platform.

Motive Analytics includes:

Live dashboards with prebuilt views across safety, fuel, fleet performance and cost.

Drilldowns for root-cause analysis and trend detection.

Executive-ready reports that tie daily operations to financial outcomes.

“With AI Answers, Motive puts the power of data back in the hands of every team, helping them move from data to decision, faster than ever,” Motive said.