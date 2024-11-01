Great Dane’s commitment to women in transportation yields coveted recognition

CHICAGO, Ill — Great Dane has been named as a “Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation” for the second consecutive year by Redefining the Road magazine, Women in Trucking’s (WIT) official publication.

“Working for a company recognized as a top workplace for women is truly an honor. It reflects our dedication to creating an inclusive environment where everyone’s contributions are valued. In the growing transportation industry, women are playing an increasingly important role, helping to drive innovation and shape the future,” said Brandie Fuller, Great Dane’s vice president of commercial excellence.

According to a company press release, this also marks Great Dane’s second year to secure a spot on “The Elite 30” list, which recognizes companies with the most votes.

“The women of Great Dane have made significant contributions to our company’s success throughout our celebrated history, enhancing our teams, improving our processes and products, and ultimately benefiting our customers,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane. “We’re proud of this recognition because it highlights our commitment to fostering a culture where every team member is valued and respected, and we’re privileged to be recognized alongside other outstanding companies.”

The process for companies to be recognized included a rigorous nomination and review procedure, followed by votes cast by more than 31,000 professionals in transportation including executive management, operations and talent management executives, professional drivers and manufacturing plant teams, according to the release.