Jessica Green promoted to vice president of sales supplier performance for Corcentric’s PFAC division

By Dana Guthrie -
Jessica Green promoted to vice president of sales supplier performance for Corcentric’s PFAC division
Jessica Green has been named as vice president of Sales Supplier Performance of Corcentric's Private Fleet and Carrier (PFAC) division. (Photo courtesy Corcentric)

WILMINGTON, Del.  Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced that Jessica Green has been promoted to vice president of Sales Supplier Performance of its Private Fleet and Carrier (PFAC) division.

“Jessica brings a wealth of fleet solutions experience and knowledge to this important leadership role within our PFAC business,” said Bill McCouch, senior vice president of Procurement Services. “She will work closely with the entire team to execute upon a shared vision that supports our procurement sales efforts and drives continued results.”

In her new role, Green will serve as the primary liaison between the PFAC Sales organization and supply base.

According to a company media release, Green has been with Corcentric for more than 10 years, most recently serving as director of Fleet Solutions Marketing, where she coordinated and produced materials representing all lines of business. She has also served as director of Products and Services for the Supply Management division. Prior to joining Corcentric, she held management positions with Interlink Companies and Adknowledge. Green holds a Bachelor of Science in Speech Communications from Southern Illinois University.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

