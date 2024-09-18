TheTrucker.com
Disaster on Colorado interstate: Semi drops 25 feet, spills oil and debris

By Dana Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Crews work to clear debris after a semi-truck accident which closed both directions of 1-70 Tuesday in Glenwood Canyon. (Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Oil, plastic crates and truck debris spilled across I-70 Tuesday after a driver lost control of their truck and crashed through a guardrail, plummeting 25 feet and shutting down the road. according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

“The closure is due to a commercial semi-truck that crashed about six miles east of Glenwood,” CDOT said in a social media post. “The CMV was traveling in the westbound lane of I-70 when it crashed through the guardrail and landed on the eastbound lanes of the lower deck.”

The semi, hauling black plastic crates and wooden pallets landed on its side and began leaking oil.

“Crews hauled away several dumpsters filled with damaged freight and crash material. The crashed truck and trailer were also hauled away this evening, but additional clean-up of debris is needed tomorrow,” CDOT said in a social media post.

One eastbound lane was opened at 9 p.m. and would remain so during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to CDOT.

“A full eastbound closure will be implemented at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 18, to complete the clean-up efforts. This will allow for early morning commuters to travel through the canyon. Tomorrow’s eastbound closure is expected to last several hours,” CDOT said.

Authorities have not released information on the driver or their condition.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

