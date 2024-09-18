Rolling into the record books: 28 PFG drivers selected for IFDA’s Truck Driver Hall of Fame

Twenty-eight of Performance Food Group Company’s truck drivers have been honored for their outstanding records of service and safety by being inducted into the 2024 International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

IFDA’s hall of fame program recognizes the top drivers in the foodservice industry.

“Our delivery drivers are the heartbeat of our company and exemplify the values of hard work, reliability and excellence,” said Jeff Williamson, senior vice president, Operations at PFG. “Their tireless service ensures we consistently meet the needs of our customers across North America, delivering essential goods safely and on time. Their induction into the IFDA’s Truck Driver Hall of Fame not only honors their personal achievements but also highlights the critical role our drivers play in PFG’s continued success.”

The PFG drivers inducted into the 2024 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame include:

Glenn Anderson, 25 years of service.

Daryl Bedell, 44 years of service.

Mark Branco, 26 years of service.

Steven Davis, 26 years of service.

Robert Dewey, 29 years of service.

Jeffrey Fiscus, 26 years of service.

Dudley Flannagan, 49 years of service.

Mike Gales III, 32 years of service.

Richard Gassaway, 35 years of service.

Robert Heckman, 25 years of service.

John Holmes, 30 years of service.

David Howard, 28 years of service.

Ed Huttleston, 30 years of service.

James Lombardo, 36 years of service.

Randy McBride, 26 years of service.

Marvin Mcguire, 30 years of service.

James Milton, 29 years of service.

Tommy Mitchell, 25 years of service.

Greg Nishinaka, 30 years of service.

Robert Pingeton, 31 years of service.

Edward Roberts, 26 years of service.

Elijah Robinson, 26 years of service.

Glenn Savoie, 35 years of service.

Mark Schoeberlein, 25 years of service.

Steve Shepard, 26 years of service.

Rufus Spires, 26 years of service.

Brian Voller, 26 years of service.

Robert Wessling, 34 years of service.

According to a press release, to be eligible for consideration for IFDA’s Truck Driver Hall of Fame, drivers must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company and have no moving violations or chargeable accidents within the last five years.

“The professional drivers selected for the IFDA Hall of Fame represent the best of the best,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “Hall of Fame induction permanently acknowledges the talents and hard work of these drivers, who are supporting our member companies as they safely and efficiently deliver food and supplies to professional kitchens nationwide.”

All PFG drivers are required to complete a defensive driver training program to enhance safe driving habits and hazard perception. The training focuses on areas such as reduced involvement in potential collisions and decreased self-induced driving stress.

The 2024 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame class will be honored at an invite-only banquet at IFDA’s Solutions Conference Sept. 22-25 in Kansas City, MO.