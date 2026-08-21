Grote Industries names Patrick Smith as vice president of North American operations

MADISON, Ind. — Grote Industries is appointing of Patrick Smith as vice president of North American Operations (Madison) and a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

Patrick Smith

According to Grote, with more than 20 years of manufacturing leadership experience and a strong background in Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma, Smith brings hands-on experience that will help drive continuous improvement across Grote’s operational processes.

Smith most recently served as vice president of operations at Vibracoustic, a Freudenberg company, where he was responsible for 13 manufacturing sites and more than 3,000 team members across the United States, Mexico and Brazil. Prior to Vibracoustic, Smith held leadership positions at Kohler Company, Tenneco Automotive, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies and ArvinMeritor.

“Patrick’s experience and track record of delivering results make him a great addition to our strong Grote team,” said John Grote, COO, Grote. “We are excited for him to join us to lead our ongoing Lean journey.”

As part of the executive leadership team in Madison, Smith will bring his decades of expertise and a solutions-focused viewpoint to Grote’s management team, with an emphasis on operational excellence, continuous improvement and talent development, according to Grote.

Milestone Year

“Great operations are built by great people, and I look forward to partnering with our teams across the organization to strengthen our culture of operational excellence, develop exceptional talent and drive sustainable performance,” Smith said. “I’m honored by the trust placed in me and eager to get started.”

Smith joins Grote during a milestone year for the company. Founded in 1901, Grote Industries is celebrating 125 years of innovation and manufacturing excellence in 2026.

“Throughout its history, the company has remained family-owned while evolving alongside the transportation industry and advancing vehicle lighting, electrical and intelligent trailer systems,” Grote said. “As Grote looks toward its next 125 years, the company remains focused on the values that have guided it for generations: safety, quality and innovation.”