Trucker injured in one-vehicle crash in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker is nursing minor injuries after a crash in Missouri on Interstate 55.
A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Thursday just south of Imperial Main Street in Jefferson County.
According to the MSHP report, a 2019 Volvo VNL driven by a 55-year-old man from Mission, Texas was traveling northbound on Interstate 55, and veered off the highway on the right side, struck a guardrail, continued down an embankment, and struck a tree.
The MSHP report stated that the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on what caused the driver to veer off the road.
The crash remains under investigation.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.