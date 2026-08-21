Trucker injured in one-vehicle crash in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker is nursing minor injuries after a crash in Missouri on Interstate 55.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Thursday just south of Imperial Main Street in Jefferson County.

According to the MSHP report, a 2019 Volvo VNL driven by a 55-year-old man from Mission, Texas was traveling northbound on Interstate 55, and veered off the highway on the right side, struck a guardrail, continued down an embankment, and struck a tree.

The MSHP report stated that the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on what caused the driver to veer off the road.

The crash remains under investigation.