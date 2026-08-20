Crash on Interstate 70 in Missouri injures 2 truckers

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — Two truckers were injured in a big rig crash overnight Thursday morning on Interstate 70 in Callaway County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in it crash summary that two from Atlanta were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in a 2027 Kenworth when the big rig traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a construction attenuator.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:54 a.m. Thursday morning.

Both the driver and the passenger, both from Atlanta, reportedly suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Police say the truck was totaled, but did not report why the truck went off the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.