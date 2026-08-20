Those veggies are extra crunchy! CBP finds meth in shipment manifested as celery

PHARR, Texas — It turned out that a load of celery was not celery after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) inspected a big rig.

CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $14,978,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in a shipment manifested as fresh celery, according to a press release.

“This successful seizure of methamphetamine is a direct result of our officers’ keen intuition combined with our sophisticated tools and technology,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our officers are trained to look beyond the surface, and when you pair that human expertise with the precision of our scanning equipment, it creates a formidable defense against those attempting to smuggle illegal narcotics into our country.”

On Aug. 15, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico with a shipment manifested as fresh celery. The vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Nonintrusive inspection showed anomalies within the shipment. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 721 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1675.51 lbs. (760 kg.) concealed within the shipment.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigation Special Agents initiated a criminal investigation.