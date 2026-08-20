Arkansas trooper named Officer of the Year for work in CMV enforcement

ATLANTA, Ga. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) Cpl. Chris Short has been named 2025 Officer of the Year by the Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction (MVCI) Association.

ASP announced the recognition of Short in a media release on Wednesday.

Short received the award earlier this month, during the annual MVCI Association Conference in Atlanta.

The award recognizes a sworn, full-time law enforcement officer who demonstrates excellence, professionalism, and dedication in criminal interdiction.

“Cpl. Short’s commitment to proactive enforcement and his ability to identify criminal activity on Arkansas highways have made a meaningful difference in the safety of our communities,” said ASP Director Col. Mike Hagar. “His work reflects the professionalism, initiative, and dedication demonstrated every day by members of the Arkansas State Police.”

Short, assigned to ASP’s Interstate Criminal Patrol team, was nominated for the award for “his sustained performance and significant achievements in 2025,” according to the release.

His work focused on identifying and stopping drug trafficking organizations that use commercial motor vehicles to transport narcotics and drug proceeds on Arkansas highways.

During 2025, Short seized or was directly responsible for the seizure of 1,443 pounds of marijuana, 400 pounds of cocaine, 41 pounds of THC wax, nearly 75 pounds of fentanyl, more than $1 million in drug proceeds, two weapons, and seven vehicles.

The estimated value of the seized contraband, currency, weapons, and vehicles exceeded $12.6 million.