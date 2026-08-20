New York police investigate work zone crash involving 4 vehicles includng a big rig

BARKER, New York — A work zone crash involving four vehicles, including a big rig caused injuries to an occupant in all four of those vehicles, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report.

NYSP said on Wednesday at approximately 11:59 a.m., it responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south of Barker near Exit 21 (Castle Creek).

The preliminary investigation determined that, while traveling through an active work zone, a tractor-trailer struck a vehicle, pushing it into a third vehicle. The third vehicle rolled and struck a fourth vehicle.

Four people, one occupant from each vehicle, were transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also say following the crash, two dogs that were inside one of the involved vehicles ran from the scene. They are described as a German Shepard and a poodle-type dog and were last seen in the area along I-81 and Route 11.

No injuries were sustained by any workers and no damage was sustained to any vehicles within the work zone.

Interstate 81 south was shut down briefly during initial response but was reopened to traffic after several minutes.

DEC Spill Response responded to the scene for a fuel spill from the tractor-trailer.

The investigation is on-going.