One dead in Idaho crash involving 18-wheeler

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho – One person has died after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a release that it is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 150.8, West of Wendell.

A 2001 Dodge van, driven by a 25-year-old male from Salt Lake City, Utah and a 2020 Freightliner semi with a 2018 Utility trailer, driven by a 64-year-old male from Mount Judea, Arkansas, were both traveling westbound on I84. Police say the Dodge rear-ended the semi-trailer.

The driver of the Dodge succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and the driver of the semi was not injured.

The right lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately two hours while emergency services cleared the area.

This incident remains under investigation.