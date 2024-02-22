Integration between Geotab, DTNA platforms designed to streamline fleet management

LAS VEGAS — Geotab and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) have announced a partnership designed to simplify fleet management.

According to a statement released by the two companies, fleets can now integrate direct truck freight data from Freightliner trucks using DTNA’s data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology and the MyGeotab fleet management platform. This integration allows fleets to collect and transform data from multiple sources in one unified platform.

“We are excited to welcome Geotab to our growing data-as-a-service ecosystem. By powering Geotab’s platform with high-fidelity data from DTNA’s factory-installed telematics device and innovative DaaS technology, our customers will benefit from an enterprise-quality integrated system that delivers comprehensive data-driven insights,” said Anil Khanna, director of connected products at DTNA. “Through the DaaS innovation, DTNA is enabling new connectivity-led solutions for the end benefit of our customers. The integration of DTNA’s DaaS technology with Geotab’s platform is a notable step in maximizing convenience while unlocking value for our fleets.”

As fleets’ needs have continued to evolve, many OEMs are in the process of adapting and enhancing their capabilities to fully harness the rich potential of data generated by their vehicles. This partnership seeks to accelerate that journey by tapping into a reservoir of expertise and resources that the Geotab platform readily provides, the statement noted.

“In today’s rapidly evolving fleet management landscape, the need for high-quality, accessible data insights has become paramount for streamlined, efficient, and adaptive operations. Our alliance with DTNA marks a significant stride forward in simplifying the complex data-driven decision-making process that modern fleet operations demand,” said Scott Sutarik, vice president of enterprise solutions at Geotab. “Bringing together the capabilities of DTNA’s factory-installed telematics with Geotab’s robust platform, we are not only facilitating seamless data integration but also fostering a relationship that will help catalyze the global movement towards intelligent, efficient, and sustainable fleet solutions. Together, we are paving the way for a future where technology and convenience can coexist.”

For more information about the Geotab Integrated Solution for Freightliner, click here.