KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific named Paper Transport’s CPG Dedicated Carrier of the Year

DE PERE, Wisc. — KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific Paper Transport (PTI) has been awarded the 2023 CPG Dedicated Carrier of the Year award.

“To be the best dedicated carrier for one of the largest companies in America is huge,” said Vice President of Operations Wes Kornowske. “That is the top of the mountain.”

The company has received the award 10 times during its history. Kornowske highlighted the impressive work of the drivers and collaborative efforts made by the entire team.

“We are a bigger company now than ever, but we all still touch that customer in some way,” Kornowske said.

CEO Ben Schill also praised the team.

“Everybody is working together to create an excellent experience for our customer,” Schill said. “Our goal has always been to be an extension of the KBX Logistics team who handles the transportation for Georgia Pacific. Through the years, we have made each other stronger, and this award is a testament to the valuewe provide year after year.”

According to PTI, a top 100 for-hire truckload carrier, its best-in-class drivers are committed to providing outstanding service. Their driver coaching and hiring practices prioritize performance and safety, further enhancing supply chain efficiency. In its 30+ years, Paper Transport has established a notable national presence, offering both asset and non-asset solutions through strategic partnerships and versatile logistics capabilities.