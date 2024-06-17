Gerstenslager joins Utility Trailer Manufacturing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company LLC has announces the addition of Matt Gerstenslager in a new dual role.

Gerstenslager will head new dealer development, in addition to improving regional sales support for the east. He comes with seven plus years of experience with Hendrickson International, in various sales and marketing management capacities, and most recently as director of marketing for their suspension products.

“Many of us know Matt and we welcome his technical and sales experience, and knowledge of our industry and the competitive landscape,” said Utility’s Chief of Sales Mark Glasgow. “His experience and understanding of our products will prove invaluable in providing excellent service to our dealers and widening our reach to underserved areas. We are thrilled to have him as part of our team.”

Gerstenslager will be based out of Canton, Ohio. The hiring comes as Utility continues to strengthen its sales and service support to its extensive and growing dealer network.