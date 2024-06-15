Six geese a strollin’: Gaggle stops traffic in Virginia

While the world may never know why the chicken crossed the road, in the case of a gaggle of geese in North Virginia they crossed a highway safely with the help of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

According to WOTP News, there was plenty of honking going on during the morning traffic rush, but it was not all coming from the commuters. A family of six geese found their way onto the northbound 395 Express Lane on Tuesday morning.

The lucky feathered family was granted a police escort and help from VDOT during rush hour traffic to make sure the two geese and four goslings had a protected stroll to a safe place.

Woodbridge resident Judy Malana was on her way to work at the Navy Yard when the traffic slowed to a crawl. Afraid that it was a car accident, Malana instead got a happy surprise.

“It was a delight to see something different,” Malana said. “And it just really made me stop and think. You know, no matter how familiar our commute is, we don’t really know what’s up ahead.”

While it did take nearly two hours to get to the nearest exit ramp at Edsall Road, commuters who have now learned of the story did not seem to mind. The event has become a viral sensation with over two million views from news organizations and social media.

“It just reminded me to be open-minded,” Malana said. “We don’t control traffic. We don’t even control who we’re on the road with. Just learning what’s up ahead, it could be a surprise.”

Even the WTOP Traffic reporters loved the event stating, “No harm, no fowl.”