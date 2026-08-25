Kelly Muruato wins Women in Supply Chain Forum Rising Star award

LEMONT, Illl. — Kelsey Muruato, manager of business development, Mark-It Express, was named a recipient of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum Award in the Rising Stars category.

“One of Kelsey’s most notable qualities is her unique ability to bridge business development, operations, industry leadership and community impact,” said Tony Apa, Mark-It Express founder and CEO. “While many professionals excel in one area, she has built a career by successfully connecting all four.”

The award, which honors women supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network, is presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Muruato was recognized for excellence in driving business growth, leading industry initiatives and creating meaningful impact within both the transportation industry and her community.

Kelsey Muruato

In addition to her professional accomplishments, she has become a respected industry leader through her service with the Intermodal Association of Chicago, where she currently serves as president. Through this role, she champions industry engagement, mentors emerging professionals and provides strategic direction. One of her proudest achievements has been growing the association’s Student Scholarship Program and coordinating its annual blood drives.

“Kelsey has a fearlessness, an intangible that can’t be taught, that makes her remarkable in business development,” said Matt Belanus, director of business development and Muruato’s supervisor. “She walks into rooms and builds relationships. She sees problems and builds solutions.”

Women in Supply Chain Award

“This award isn’t just a way to honor women in the supply chain,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “It’s a representation of progress, it’s a symbol of growth, and it’s a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation. Of the 300-plus submissions received, 70 of them were self-submissions, the highest number of self-nominated applications ever in the history of this award. And, 44 of the submissions received were from male counterparts, also the highest number of male-submitted applications to date.”