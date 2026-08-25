One killed in crash with flatbed semi-truck in Oregon

UNION COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Oregon.

A media release from the Oregon State Police (OSP) stated that on Sunday at approximately 10:32 a.m., the agency responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 84 near milepost 247 in Union County.

OSP said its preliminary investigation indicated a white 2016 Ram 3500 pickup towing a utility trailer, operated by Scott Ray McClinton, 56, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was westbound on Interstate 84 when it rear-ended a slow-moving white 2017 Volvo semi-truck towing a flatbed trailer loaded with spools of cable, operated by Abdul Sami Saleh, 42, of Rosenberg, Texas.

McClinton was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Saleh was not injured, according to the press release.

Police say three occupants in the Ram suffered minor to serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.