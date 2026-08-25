CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Erin Barrick’s 1986 Peterbilt 359 is a rolling family history

Some trucks turn heads, while others tell a story. Erin Barrick’s 1986 Peterbilt 359 does both. Together with her dad and her boyfriend, Erin built the truck as a tribute to her grandfather. It’s also a tribute to a family trucking legacy that stretches back four generations.

Based in Lincoln, Illinois, Barrick Transfer Company started hauling back in 1935 with a single truck.

The inspiration for Erin’s 359 — which is painted a gleaming black with white pinstriping and red details — was her grandfather’s legendary sprint car, known as the Black Deuce. Erin’s dad, John Barrick, did all the painting and pinstriping in the family’s shop.

The small details have meaning: A decorative license plate on the front bears the name “Hector,” in honor of the man who built the Black Deuce. Behind the cab, a polished wood deck plate features a distinctive diamond pattern that pays tribute to a 1975 Diamond Rio Raider, which the family still owns.

Under the hood is a Cummins 855 Big Cam 400 engine, giving this classic Peterbilt the mechanical character to match its unmistakable style.

Inside, black leather Legacy seats, wood-grain accents and fuzzy red dice continue the truck’s black and red theme. Originally a day cab, the 359 now has a comfy sleeper, also finished in black and red.

Together, the details make this more than a show truck.

They make it a family history lesson on wheels. Erin is the fourth generation of the Barrick family to carry that history forward. She drives for the company, hauling asphalt across central Illinois.

From a single truck back in 1935 to more than 300 trucks over the company’s history, Barrick Transfer has weathered wars, changing economies and generations of change.

Today, that legacy continues — one truck, one road and one generation at a time.

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