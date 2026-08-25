CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Erin Barrick’s 1986 Peterbilt 359 is a rolling family history

Some trucks turn heads, while others tell a story. Erin Barrick’s 1986 Peterbilt 359 does both. Together with her dad and her boyfriend, Erin built the truck as a tribute to her grandfather. It’s also a tribute to a family trucking legacy that stretches back four generations.
Based in Lincoln, Illinois, Barrick Transfer Company started hauling back in 1935 with a single truck.
The inspiration for Erin’s 359 — which is painted a gleaming black with white pinstriping and red details — was her grandfather’s legendary sprint car, known as the Black Deuce. Erin’s dad, John Barrick, did all the painting and pinstriping in the family’s shop.
The small details have meaning: A decorative license plate on the front bears the name “Hector,” in honor of the man who built the Black Deuce. Behind the cab, a polished wood deck plate features a distinctive diamond pattern that pays tribute to a 1975 Diamond Rio Raider, which the family still owns.
Under the hood is a Cummins 855 Big Cam 400 engine, giving this classic Peterbilt the mechanical character to match its unmistakable style.
Inside, black leather Legacy seats, wood-grain accents and fuzzy red dice continue the truck’s black and red theme. Originally a day cab, the 359 now has a comfy sleeper, also finished in black and red.
Together, the details make this more than a show truck.
They make it a family history lesson on wheels. Erin is the fourth generation of the Barrick family to carry that history forward. She drives for the company, hauling asphalt across central Illinois.
From a single truck back in 1935 to more than 300 trucks over the company’s history, Barrick Transfer has weathered wars, changing economies and generations of change.
Today, that legacy continues — one truck, one road and one generation at a time.
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Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.