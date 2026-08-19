CAST’s Tommy Cash earns 2026 International Driver Excellence Award from CVSA

Tommy Cash, a professional driver for CAST Specialty Transportation Inc., has earned the 2026 International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA), an honor bestowed by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

Each year, IDEA is given to a commercial motor vehicle driver who’s demonstrated an exceptional commitment to public safety, professionalism and excellence throughout their career.

According to an Aug. 18 statement released by CVSA, Cash exemplifies those qualities through more than four decades of safe driving, outstanding leadership in training the next generation of drivers, and unwavering dedication to the commercial motor vehicle industry — all while maintaining an exemplary safety record of more than 3.6 million crash-free miles.

“I was like, wow, this is fantastic,” said Cash about the moment he found out from his safety manager that he was selected as this year’s IDEA recipient. “I couldn’t believe it. I was very happy, very pleased and, of course, very honored. That’s a big accomplishment.”

Throughout his career, Cash has hauled a variety of freight, including fuel, milk, refrigerated goods, flatbed loads and bulk commodities. However, for the past 23 years, he’s specialized in transporting legacy radioactive waste — one of the nation’s most demanding and highly regulated transportation operations — for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) program near Carlsbad, New Mexico, the nation’s only repository for the disposal of transuranic waste generated by atomic energy defense activities.

Currently, Cash is one of only 36 professional drivers in the U.S. entrusted with transporting transuranic radioactive waste from DOE sites across the country to the WIPP facility for permanent disposal. Selection for this role requires an exceptional driving history and extremely rigorous background screening.

Cash’s commitment to safety is reflected not only in his crash-free driving record but also in his extraordinary inspection history.

During the past three years alone, he has undergone more than 195 Level VI Inspections, which is a higher and stricter inspection standard and procedure due to the materials being transported. A Level VI Inspection is conducted at the point of origin before the driver is permitted to start travel. The vehicle, driver and cargo must all be free of defects to pass inspection and proceed on their route.

Over his 23 years transporting radioactive waste, Cash estimates he has successfully completed well over 1,000 CVSA Level VI Inspections, an extraordinary accomplishment given the frequency and rigor of inspections associated with the transportation of radioactive materials.

How has Cash managed to have all those safe driving miles over all those years?

“I was taught by great teachers,” Cash said simply.

And he pays that knowledge and expertise forward. Cash serves as a senior lead driver and mentor within the WIPP program. He road-tests driver applicants, trains newly hired drivers and coaches fellow professional drivers, helping ensure the next generation of specialized drivers upholds the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

“In fact, Tommy has set the bar so high, that we’ve had to adapt hiring and training standards further to keep up with his superior performance,” said Mike Savage, director of safety for CAST Specialty Transportation Inc.

“Mr. Cash represents the very best of the commercial motor vehicle industry,” said CVSA President Maj. Erick McGuire with the Florida Highway Patrol. “His extraordinary career reflects an unwavering commitment to safety, professionalism and mentorship. More than four decades of crash-free driving, millions of safe miles, and his willingness to share his knowledge with new and incoming professional drivers make him the perfect person to receive the International Driver Excellence Award.”

Cash says what he loves most about his career is being out on the open road and traveling.

“I always tell anyone who is even thinking about becoming a truck driver, ‘What other job pays you to see the country? You just can’t beat that,’” he said.

One key piece of advice Cash has for other professional drivers is to always be attentive.

“Be aware not just of what’s right in front of your truck, but what’s ahead of your truck — further down the road — and what’s going on behind your truck too.”

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Cash is equally committed to serving his community. He supports the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, an event that celebrates cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost to cancer, and raises funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. He also enjoys participating in the DOE’s WIPP community outreach program, educating local communities and first responders about the safe transportation of radioactive waste.

Cash’s accomplishments have earned him numerous industry honors, including recognition as CAST Specialty Transportation’s Driver of the Year and, most recently, one of the Truckload Carriers Association’s 2026 Professional Drivers of the Year.

“Mr. Cash is the crown jewel of drivers within our fleet,” Savage said. “He’s the go-to guy and is always willing to help.

“Tommy’s clean inspections time after time greatly contribute to the company’s overall safety profile but, more importantly, it is a testament to his skill and expertise in trucking and a strong commitment to safety,” Savage continued. “The motoring public is safer with a driver like Mr. Cash operating on American roadways. He truly has contributed greatly to trucking safety.”

Cash will attend and be honored at the CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, where he will receive $5,000 and a crystal trophy at the awards luncheon on Sept. 23.

When he’s not on the road, Cash enjoys NASCAR races and camping. He also loves to barbeque.

“Tommy is the pitmaster of Carlsbad, smoking some incredible briskets and serving family and friends every chance he gets,” Savage said.

Cash says his long, incident-free professional driving career would not have been possible without the support of the people around him.

“I’d definitely like to thank my kids, LaDawn, Chrisann, Corey and Austin,” he said, adding that his fiancée, Kathy Morrison also deserves recognition. “She’s put up with me being gone and not having a regular set schedule. That can be hard.

“I also want to thank CAST for nominating me and thank you to CVSA for choosing me to receive this award,” Cash continued.

The 2026 International Driver Excellence Award was sponsored by PrePass Safety Alliance.