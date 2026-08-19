Schneider leader named a 2026 Women in Supply Chain award recipient

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Kayla Stocco, Schneider National Inc.’s vice president of van truckload dedicated, is being named as a recipient of the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Award presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and leadership are helping shape the future of the industry.

“Transportation is ultimately a people business, and I’ve been fortunate to work alongside talented associates who challenge one another, support one another and remain focused on delivering for our customers every day,” Stocco said. “This recognition reflects the work of an incredible team and the opportunities Schneider provides for people to grow, lead and make a meaningful difference.”

Kayla Stocco

Since joining Schneider in 2017 as a customer service manager, Stocco has built a career defined by leadership, customer focus and a commitment to developing people.

“She leads approximately one-third of Schneider’s Dedicated sales organization, helping customers navigate increasingly complex transportation challenges with solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen performance and create greater control across their supply chains,” Schneider said. “Her work reflects Schneider’s reputation as a reliable and collaborative transportation provider for shippers nationwide.”

Stocco has advanced through roles in operations, customer management and sales leadership, reaching vice president. Along the way, she has helped drive business growth, develop future leaders and build lasting customer relationships. She has also played a key role in expanding Schneider’s refrigerated dedicated transportation business, helping customers move temperature-sensitive freight with greater confidence while supporting measurable operational improvements.

Before beginning her transportation career, Stocco worked as an educator and band director. That experience continues to influence her leadership style, which is centered on coaching, mentorship and helping others reach their full potential.

Developing Talent within the Company

Stocco’s recognition underscores Schneider’s ongoing investment in developing talent and creating opportunities for associates to grow their careers while delivering value for customers. Her leadership demonstrates how strong teams, operational expertise and authentic relationships can help businesses solve challenges and move forward with confidence.

“Kayla’s leadership journey reflects what makes Schneider special,” said Erin Van Zeeland, Schneider senior vice president and general manager of van truckload. “She is a collaborative leader who builds trust with customers and teammates alike. Whether she is helping customers solve complex supply chain challenges, expanding opportunities in refrigerated transportation or coaching future leaders, Kayla consistently delivers results while investing in people. Her recognition is well deserved, and we’re proud to see her recognized among the industry’s most influential women.”

Women in Supply Chain Award

“The Women in Supply Chain Award recognizes leaders who are advancing the supply chain profession through innovation, mentorship and measurable business impact,” Schneider said. “Stocco joins a distinguished group of women, including other Schneider leaders, who are helping shape the future of transportation and logistics while creating pathways for the next generation of leaders.”