Erin Van Zeeland garners WIT’s Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 Women in Trucking Association (WIT) Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award has been given to Schneider’s Erin Van Zeeland.

Truckstop and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) were also award sponsors.

Van Zeeland was chosen among three finalists for the award, according to a news release. The other finalists include Katerina Jones, chief marketing officer for Fleet Advantage, and Nanette Malebranche, managing director of the Tri-State District for FedEx Express.

The finalists and winner were recognized during the TIA 2023 Capital Ideas Conference and Exhibition.

“We’re pleased to recognize Erin with the honor of Distinguished Woman in Logistics,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT. “Throughout her career at Schneider, as well as in her volunteer work, she has shown exceptional talent, leadership, and mentorship of others – three of the key characteristics of this award.”

Van Zeeland is accountable for the strategy, execution and growth/profitability of Schneider’s fastest growing division, which includes brokerage, supply chain and distribution management, as well as the power-only service offerings.

Additionally, Van Zeeland is the company’s chief commercial officer. In this capacity, she is responsible for overall organizational strategy including activities relating to marketing, sales, sales force effectiveness, product development and services that drives business growth and expanded market share.

“All three finalists are incredible leaders in the transportation community,” said Anne Reinke, president and CEO of TIA. “Van Zeeland’s dedication to bettering the industry is a true inspiration. She and the other finalists are outstanding role models for other women interested in the trucking sector.”

Van Zeeland started her career at Schneider in 1993 and has subsequently held several leadership roles in a variety of positions with increasing responsibility for customer growth and business expansion throughout operations, tech, business transformation, human resources, enterprise/global customer engagement, and logistics.

“Erin, Katerina, and Nanette truly embody the leadership qualities that the Distinguished Woman in Logistics recognition celebrates,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer at Truckstop. “We congratulate Erin on this prestigious honor as she continues her commitment to bettering the freight transportation industry and her community.”

Van Zeeland holds a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

She also received a Corporate Governance certificate from the Harvard Business School and was the recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s first-ever Women in Supply Chain Award. Van Zeeland currently serves on the board of directors for the United Way – Green Bay and the TIA. She also co-leads the Schneider Women’s Network and various other women in leadership and business programs.

Members of the judging panel include Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer for Truckstop, Anne Reinke, president and CEO of TIA, Dr. Stephanie S. Ivey, associate dean for research and professor at Herff College of Engineering, Ellen Voie, founder of WIT, and Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT.