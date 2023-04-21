New federal grant program designed to make infrastructure ‘more resilient’ to climate change

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has opened applications for the first round of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Discretionary Grant Program.

As part of the Investing in America program, the grants “will invest in projects to make the country’s surface transportation system — including highways, public transportation, pedestrian facilities, port and intercity passenger rail — more resilient to the worsening impacts of climate change, while reducing long-term costs by minimizing demands for more expensive future maintenance and rebuilding,” according to a news release. “The program prioritizes innovative and collaborative approaches to risk reduction – including approaches that harness the power of nature to protect against flood, erosion, wave damage, and heat impacts.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. said climate change “threatens not just our lives and livelihoods, but the infrastructure we rely on every day. With these grants, we will help ensure that our roads, bridges, and highways are resilient enough to withstand extreme weather, and will create good-paying jobs along the way.”

Projects funded by States using funding through the $7.3 billion PROTECT Formula Program include:

Design phase work in Kentucky to raise a two-mile stretch of Kentucky-459 above the floodplain, including raising the Bull Run Creek Bridge.

Planning in Alaska to evaluate areas to enhance the resiliency of roads, bridges, and associated infrastructure after they were damaged by Typhoon Merbok and subsequent Bering and Chukchi Sea storm events in the fall of 2022.

Improvements in New Hampshire to NH Route 16 that will move the road 200 feet and address frequent wash outs and unstable slopes due flooding from the Androscoggin River.

Resilience improvements to the I-20 Wateree River Bridge in South Carolina to replace the bridge’s shallow foundations with deep foundations.

Raising the elevation of Louisiana Highway 1 (LA 1) to make it more resilient to flooding during extreme weather events across the Gulf of Mexico.

“Every community in America knows the impacts of climate change and extreme weather, whether that means record rainfall in California, flooding up and down the Mississippi River; hurricanes venturing as far south as Puerto Rico and as far north as Delaware; or wildfires not limited to a defined season and becoming instead a constant threat to more and more Americans,” said FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This investment from the Biden Harris Administration to ensure our infrastructure is built to withstand more frequent and unpredictable extreme weather is critical for communities counting on a road or bridge to be open for first responders, and it is critical for a business that must get its essential goods to shelves.”